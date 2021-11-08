Belwood Steps Up as the Premier iBuyer Across the US

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two years CEO and Founder of Belwood Investments, Steve Belmont, has been criticizing the poor buying strategy of well-known online real estate companies. "They are buying frivolously and they're doing this just to stay in the game- just to keep their operations running." Belmont spoke to a large crowd during a Las Vegas real estate convention: "They're thinking these pandemic-altered market values are going to continue."

Belwood operates in 36 states across the country as an iBuyer; however, the CEO makes it clear that they have a completely different acquisition process. "We work with realtors and partner with them in these transactions. All the while, these well-known corporations try to circumvent the realtor." Belwood prides themselves on having all realtors they work with re-list their homes after the remodeling is complete. Something, Belmont said, that these companies refuse to do. "They're being greedy."

Recently accumulated data shows a stark difference between Belwood and its competitors. Belwood has not shown any loss on a home. Meanwhile, popular online real estate organizations continue to get bludgeoned by cooling market values and a poor buying strategy.

Backed by over 30 billion in funding power, it is clear that Belwood will continue to step up, while big corporations invariably step down.

