beMarketing Shortlisted By US Search Awards In Three Categories!

News provided by

beMarketing

31 Jul, 2023, 11:06 ET

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- beMarketing is excited to announce that the Montgomery County-based Marketing firm has been shortlisted in all three categories they applied for by the prestigious US Search Awards held annually to recognize the ever-expanding world of search marketing. The categories they have been shortlisted in are: Best Use of Search - B2B (SEO), Best Use of Search - B2C (PPC), and Best Low Budget Campaign (PPC).

"We are thrilled to once again be shortlisted among the best Digital Marketers in our industry," said Founder and CEO of beMarketing Brandon Rost. "Our Digital Marketing team is made up of experts in the field that strive for excellence in each campaign that they execute. We are thankful to once again be among elite company in our industry and share this excitement with our entire team and clients!"

This is the fourth consecutive year for beMarketing's recognition on the prestigious US Search Awards shortlist, which is known for being the premier celebration of SEO, PPC, and content marketing in various territories across the globe. For almost a decade, the US Search Awards have been celebrating the expertise, talent, and achievements of the search industry.

The awards attract hundreds of entries and attendees each year. Agencies, brands, search engines, technology providers, and all other businesses that contribute to the search industry are all involved.

About beMarketing 
Since 2010, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. For more information, visit https://bemarketing.com/

SOURCE beMarketing

Also from this source

beMarketing Becomes Official WP Engine Agency Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.