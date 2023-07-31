beMarketing Shortlisted By US Search Awards In Three Categories!

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- beMarketing is excited to announce that the Montgomery County-based Marketing firm has been shortlisted in all three categories they applied for by the prestigious US Search Awards held annually to recognize the ever-expanding world of search marketing. The categories they have been shortlisted in are: Best Use of Search - B2B (SEO), Best Use of Search - B2C (PPC), and Best Low Budget Campaign (PPC).

"We are thrilled to once again be shortlisted among the best Digital Marketers in our industry," said Founder and CEO of beMarketing Brandon Rost. "Our Digital Marketing team is made up of experts in the field that strive for excellence in each campaign that they execute. We are thankful to once again be among elite company in our industry and share this excitement with our entire team and clients!"

This is the fourth consecutive year for beMarketing's recognition on the prestigious US Search Awards shortlist, which is known for being the premier celebration of SEO, PPC, and content marketing in various territories across the globe. For almost a decade, the US Search Awards have been celebrating the expertise, talent, and achievements of the search industry.

The awards attract hundreds of entries and attendees each year. Agencies, brands, search engines, technology providers, and all other businesses that contribute to the search industry are all involved.

About beMarketing

Since 2010, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. For more information, visit https://bemarketing.com/

SOURCE beMarketing