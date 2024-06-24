Bemax Inc. Positions to Capitalize on Industry Growth with New Improved Quality of Mother's Touch® Disposable Diapers

Innovative Features and Superior Quality to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Growth

DALLAS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC), a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to announce that it will commence accepting pre-orders for the new improved quality of the Mother's Touch® brand of disposable diapers starting on August 25, 2023, on www.walmart.com and www.bemaxinc/webstore. This initiative marks a significant step in Bemax's commitment to delivering products that exceed consumer expectations and drive continued revenue growth.

The new private label brands, meticulously crafted with a focus on superior quality, are set to meet and surpass the evolving needs of consumers. The new improved quality brand of Mother's Touch® comes with a pearl pattern spun bond, a non-woven top sheet, a 3-liner wetness indicator, and a 3D leak guard, among other user-friendly features. These brands will be available through Bemax's expansive distribution network, ensuring widespread availability and accessibility.

Bemax Inc. is strategically positioning itself to take maximum advantage of the ongoing growth in the diaper industry. The company has been experiencing substantial growth, with an expected year-over-year increase of over 70%, as announced in a prior press release. This growth is driven by the company's strategic focus on innovation, quality, and expanding its product offerings to meet the dynamic needs of consumers.

According to industry reports, the diaper market has registered a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period (2024-2032). In terms of revenue, the global diaper market was estimated at roughly USD 64.37 billion in 2023 and is predicted to attain a value of USD 105.49 billion by 2032. The growth of the diaper market is being propelled by rising birth rates, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness of hygiene.

The disposable diapers segment, in particular, is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market. Online sales have also surged, capturing about 30% of the market in some regions, reflecting changing consumer buying habits.

The North America diaper market size reached US$75.4 billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$91.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate of 2.1% during 2024-2032. North America, particularly the United States, is a mature market characterized by high product penetration and advanced consumer preferences towards eco-friendly and premium products.

"We are excited about the future of the diaper market and the opportunities it presents. The increasing demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly products aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the growth in emerging markets and the expanding adult diaper segment offer significant potential for us to broaden our product lines and drive new revenue streams," said Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO of Bemax Inc.

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering top-quality disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bemax continues to expand its product offerings and distribution network, aiming to exceed the expectations of its growing customer base.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Bemax Inc.

Atlanta, GA

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (470) 582 0807 ext. 101

