BEMER Group & Centropix Resolve Dispute

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEMER Group, LLC is pleased to announce that it has successfully resolved its dispute with its former distributors, George Gasich and Youcef Benloucif and their new venture Centropix USA, LLC. In April 2021, BEMER filed a lawsuit against Gasich, Benloucif and Centropix after becoming aware that they were engaging in unlawful cross-recruitment and competition. In the lawsuit, BEMER quickly secured a temporary restraining order from the Court, preventing the former distributors Gasich and Benloucif from breaching their non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. Pursuant to the settlement, the Court has entered a permanent federal injunction, restraining Gasich, Benloucif, and Centropix from recruiting and/or enrolling current, and certain former, BEMER distributors until April 22, 2022. The injunction also limits the products that Centropix can market in the United States and the statements that Centropix can make in marketing its products.

The result marks an important achievement in protecting BEMER's confidential information and the businesses of BEMER's independent distributors. BEMER is committed now and in the future to continue to take all necessary steps to protect its and its distributors' business.