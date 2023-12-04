Bemis and Mr. Clean Team Up to Launch a New Toilet Seat with Built-in Protection

News provided by

Bemis Manufacturing Company

04 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Quality and comfort meet unmatched cleanliness for consumers' peace of mind

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a natural collaboration, Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading bidet and toilet seat manufacturer, and the iconic cleaning brand Mr. Clean have introduced the perfect blend of comfort and cleanliness: the Bemis Mr. Clean toilet seat collection. Available exclusively online and in store from The Home Depot, these new seats not only ensure unparalleled hygiene but also promote ease of cleaning and durability.

Continue Reading
Bemis Mr. Clean toilet seat with built-in protection.
"As a pioneer in the world of bathroom solutions, Bemis understands the challenges people face in maintaining a clean and hygienic restroom," said T.J. Stiefvater, vice president of Marketing at Bemis. "Our partnership with Mr. Clean, a brand synonymous with the highest standards of cleanliness, represents our commitment to delivering innovative products that make life just a little bit easier."

A proprietary antimicrobial agent is built into the seat to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew. For the homeowner, this means that the seat stays cleaner for longer. The soft-close feature ensures a slow and silent descent, adding a touch of comfort to the bathroom experience. The seat can be swiftly and conveniently removed, ensuring every nook and cranny gets the cleaning attention it deserves. The patented Stay•Tite®  installation system ensures the seat stays firmly in place, eliminating any wiggling or shifting over time. Crafted for both style and function, the seat provides a classic aesthetic that complements any bathroom decor while ensuring sturdiness and longevity.

"The bathroom is a sanctuary for many. Hygiene and cleanliness are crucial in this space," commented Stiefvater. "Together with Mr. Clean, we are excited to enhance this experience by combining our expertise in making quality toilet seats with their power of clean."

The Bemis Mr. Clean toilet seats are available in both plastic and wood for both round-front and elongated toilets. For more details and to purchase, visit a Home Depot store or homedepot.com.

About Bemis
Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical, and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company or  toiletseats.com.

Mr. Clean and Mr. Clean M Net. are used under license from The Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates.

SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing Company

