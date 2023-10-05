Bemis Assist Premium Toilet Seat Wins Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) Product Award

Assist Toilet Seat has been selected as the winner of the Bathroom Accessories category in the 2023 KBB Product Awards

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company announced that its Assist Premium Toilet Seat has been named the winner of the Bathroom Accessories category in the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) Product Awards.

The KBB Product Awards honor manufacturers for superior products on the basis of market need, technological advancement, aesthetic merit and innovation. The expert judges were impressed with the seat's innovative design and its ability to provide safety and security for a variety of users.

Bemis Assist Premium toilet seat provides safety and support for a variety of users.
"We are honored to have the Assist Premium Toilet Seat recognized by KBB as the best bathroom accessory of the year," said T.J. Stiefvater, vice president of marketing for Bemis. "While this is not a glamorous product, it features a great understated design and can truly change someone's everyday life for the better."

The Assist Premium Toilet Seat is a standard-height plastic toilet seat that features two built-in support arms that replace the need for wall-mounted brackets near the toilet. It fits both round and elongated toilet bowls, eliminating the guesswork associated with measuring and ordering the proper size seat. Assist also features Bemis's industry-leading Commercial STAY•TITE Installation System that guarantees a never-loosens fit that provides security for all users.

Bemis's research shows that many users may grab towel bars or use unstable toilet safety rails that lack the stability or strength to support their weight. Assist eliminates this concern with two support arms designed with a weight capacity of 250 pounds on each side. They provide the security and safety many people need during toileting. With a weight limit of 500 pounds, Assist is ideal for a variety of users.

About Bemis
Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical, and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company or toiletseats.com.

SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing Company

