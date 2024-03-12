Bemis Donates Toilet Seats for Cancer Advocacy Event in Washington, D.C.

Partnership with Fight CRC continues to support initiatives against the second-most deadly cancer in the United States

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of toilet and bidet seats, announced its continued partnership with Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. For the third year in a row, Bemis has donated 100 toilet seats to support Fight CRC's Call-on Congress event in Washington, D.C.

The donated toilet seats are displayed on the National Mall as part of Fight CRC's advocacy efforts. Each seat features an awareness fact or statistic about colorectal cancer, the second-deadliest cancer in the United States among men and women combined. The seats surround more than 27,000 blue flags on the National Lawn, symbolizing projected colorectal cancer cases in individuals under age 50 in the year 2030.

Fight CRC is hosting this installation to raise awareness about the projected increase in colorectal cancer cases and deaths among younger individuals. The organization aims to emphasize the need for more research funding to develop life-saving treatments.

"Colorectal cancer doesn't discriminate by age," says T.J. Stiefvater, vice president of marketing for Bemis. "Our continued partnership with Fight CRC demonstrates our support to raise awareness and support initiatives against this deadly disease."

Despite common misconceptions, colorectal cancer is not limited to older individuals. A recent report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) reveals that colorectal cancer has become the leading cancer killer in men under 50 and ranks second for young women, just behind breast cancer. One in 23 men and 1 in 26 women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer over their lifetimes. 68% of deaths from colorectal cancer could be prevented with timely screening. Bemis' home state, Wisconsin, is the 39th deadliest state for colorectal cancer. In this state alone, 2,610 new cases are estimated to occur in 2024, with 870 deaths estimated.

The exhibit takes place in Washington, D.C., from March 9-22.

