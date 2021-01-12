Bemis®, Global Leader in Toilet Seats, Acquires Bio Bidet®, Premier Company in Smart Toilets, Bidet Toilet Seats and Accessories

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company®, the world's largest toilet seat manufacturer, today announced its acquisition, effective December 29, 2020, of Bio Bidet®, an established and successful bidet company that includes bidet and smart toilet seats, and bidet attachments.

For over 90 years, Bemis has engineered toilet seats with innovative features and unmatched craftsmanship that are attuned to consumers' most personal needs and habits. Bemis bathroom products are distributed worldwide through retail and wholesale channels, and range from classic, durable enameled wood seats to stylish plastic seats that complement any décor.

A pioneer in bidet technology and design, Bio Bidet has spent more than a decade exploring and harnessing the significant environmental, hygienic, and practical benefits bidet toilet seats provide to U.S. households. Bio Bidet's visionary approach to product development, and its commitment to delivering products of exceptional quality and value, have transformed the bidet toilet seat from an uncommon luxury into a household necessity.

"Bio Bidet's innovative product offering and engineering capabilities perfectly complement the strength of Bemis, including our market penetration and distribution network. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of bidet and smart toilet seats to further enhance consumers' hygiene, sustainability, and wellness," said Jeff Lonigro, President and CEO of Bemis.

With a shared commitment of driving products for everyday life, this acquisition will better serve Bemis' customers and channel partners by providing a product that fulfills the needs of the quickly growing bidet market.

"Our team is pleased to join the Bemis family," said Jason Han, President and CEO of Bio Bidet. "We share a spirit of innovation and a mission to deliver products that transform our customers' bathrooms into a hygienic, intuitive, and eco-friendly sanctuary."

About Bemis:

Headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, WI, Bemis Manufacturing Company is the world's largest toilet seat manufacturer. Bemis seats feature the patented STA-TITE® Seat Fastening System™ that installs in minutes and will never loosen; Whisper•Close® hinges that eliminate slamming; and Easy•Clean™ hinges that allow for fast removal of the seat for easy cleaning and replacement. Bemis is also among North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components. Its global locations serve consumer and industrial markets throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Far East.

About Bio Bidet:

Headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL, Bio Bidet is a recognized leader in bathroom technology and sustainability. Bio Bidet products range from economy to luxury bidet seats; bidet toilets; flow faucets and supporting parts and accessories. Bio Bidet products are available throughout the globe, including North America, United Kingdom, Mexico, Poland, Australia and Slovakia.

SOURCE Bemis