Bemis Introduces Recycled Greenleaf Toilet Seat - a Simple, Sustainable Bathroom Upgrade

Leading Bidet and Toilet Seat Manufacturer Introduces 100% Recycled Plastic Seat

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. , Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis, a leading bidet and toilet seat manufacturer, announces the arrival of the Mayfair by Bemis Greenleaf toilet seat, the only toilet seat on the market made of 100% recycled material. The Greenleaf ring and cover are crafted entirely from post-industrial recycled plastic, offering both durability and style.

Leading bidet and toilet seat manufacturer introduces 100% recycled plastic seat Post this Mayfair by Bemis Greenleaf toilet seat is made from 100% post-industrial recycled plastic.

In a country where approximately 40 million tons of plastic waste are generated annually, with only 5 to 6% being recycled, Greenleaf perfectly aligns with Bemis's sustainability mission to repurpose materials and reduce landfill waste.

Greenleaf isn't merely a sustainable choice, it's a statement of environmental responsibility and an easy upgrade to any bathroom. Its modern design, featuring clean lines and a wrapped cover, enhances the aesthetics of the bathroom while championing the cause of eco-conscious living.

Moreover, Greenleaf doesn't compromise on performance. Equipped with Bemis's patented STAY-TITE installation system, it ensures a secure, shift-free fit that stands the test of time. During installation, the seat offers adjustability for a perfect bowl fit, and its slow-close hinges eliminate the jarring sound of slamming.

Choosing Greenleaf is not just upgrading a bathroom, it's contributing to a greener future. As Lisa Burns, Market and Product Development Manager for Bemis, emphasizes: "Our goal is to manufacture products in a responsible way that preserves our environment." Greenleaf epitomizes this commitment, bridging the gap between waste reclamation and customer satisfaction.

The Mayfair by Bemis Greenleaf toilet seat is available in the classic white finish and elongated design, making sustainable living accessible to every bathroom. It is available on Homedepot.com, Amazon.com and toiletseats.com

About Bemis

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical, and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company or toiletseats.com .

SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing Company