Bemis Introduces Recycled Greenleaf Toilet Seat - a Simple, Sustainable Bathroom Upgrade

News provided by

Bemis Manufacturing Company

25 Oct, 2023, 16:08 ET

Leading Bidet and Toilet Seat Manufacturer Introduces 100% Recycled Plastic Seat

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. , Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis, a leading bidet and toilet seat manufacturer, announces the arrival of the Mayfair by Bemis Greenleaf toilet seat, the only toilet seat on the market made of 100% recycled material. The Greenleaf ring and cover are crafted entirely from post-industrial recycled plastic, offering both durability and style.

Continue Reading
Mayfair by Bemis Greenleaf toilet seat is made from 100% post-industrial recycled plastic.
Mayfair by Bemis Greenleaf toilet seat is made from 100% post-industrial recycled plastic.

In a country where approximately 40 million tons of plastic waste are generated annually, with only 5 to 6% being recycled, Greenleaf perfectly aligns with Bemis's sustainability mission to repurpose materials and reduce landfill waste.

Greenleaf isn't merely a sustainable choice, it's a statement of environmental responsibility and an easy upgrade to any bathroom. Its modern design, featuring clean lines and a wrapped cover, enhances the aesthetics of the bathroom while championing the cause of eco-conscious living.

Moreover, Greenleaf doesn't compromise on performance. Equipped with Bemis's patented STAY-TITE installation system, it ensures a secure, shift-free fit that stands the test of time. During installation, the seat offers adjustability for a perfect bowl fit, and its slow-close hinges eliminate the jarring sound of slamming.

Choosing Greenleaf is not just upgrading a bathroom, it's contributing to a greener future. As Lisa Burns, Market and Product Development Manager for Bemis, emphasizes: "Our goal is to manufacture products in a responsible way that preserves our environment." Greenleaf epitomizes this commitment, bridging the gap between waste reclamation and customer satisfaction.

The Mayfair by Bemis Greenleaf toilet seat is available in the classic white finish and elongated design, making sustainable living accessible to every bathroom. It is available on Homedepot.com,  Amazon.com and toiletseats.com

About Bemis
Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical, and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company or  toiletseats.com.

SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing Company

Also from this source

Bemis Assist Premium Toilet Seat Wins Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) Product Award

Bemis Assist Premium Toilet Seat Wins Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) Product Award

Bemis Manufacturing Company announced that its Assist Premium Toilet Seat has been named the winner of the Bathroom Accessories category in the 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.