Interactive display will include the latest in smart bidet and faucet technology, toilet seat models designed from recycled materials, and multiple giveaways

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company , a leading manufacturer of toilet and bidet seats, announced it will exhibit its newest and best bathroom and kitchen solutions at CES 2023, taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. This display will also include the most popular offerings from Bemis subsidiary, Bio Bidet by Bemis .

Bemis to lead sustainable bathroom experience at CES 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a bidet boom in the U.S., and recent survey data from Bio Bidet by Bemis shows the majority of bidet owners have embraced the bidet phenomenon and want to spread the love. Sixty-two percent say that owning a bidet has inspired them to gift a bidet to others, and many are so enthusiastic about the bidet experience that they are ready to upgrade.

Bemis' Bio Bidet products are paving the way for a sustainable future by substantially decreasing the usage of toilet paper amongst customers. Bemis also incorporates sustainable efforts into its manufacturing process and will be showcasing a range of toilet seats onsite made from recycled materials.

Bemis' latest tech offerings are designed to bring a luxurious, convenient smart home experience to consumers. The products onsite at CES will include:

The Grove Motion Activated Bathroom Faucet , complete with LED temperature display.

, complete with LED temperature display. The Discovery DLS , a luxury heated bidet seat with temperature controls, automatic open and close, and UV sterilization.

, a luxury heated bidet seat with temperature controls, automatic open and close, and UV sterilization. The touchless Discovery DLX Smart Bidet Toilet , featuring 'kick control' and hands-free technology that allows the user to lift the lid, seat, and flush the toilet, without ever touching the unit.

, featuring 'kick control' and hands-free technology that allows the user to lift the lid, seat, and flush the toilet, without ever touching the unit. Its line of motion-activated Flow Kitchen Faucets , including SmartLatch Retraction Technology.

, including SmartLatch Retraction Technology. A hands-on display with four functional Grove faucets, four functional Flow kitchen faucets, and five functional bidet units.

Visitors who stop by the booth can participate in a product giveaway, entering the chance to win one of four electric bidet seats, worth $300 each, and a grand prize smart bidet toilet, worth $2,699.

Bemis' showcase will be located at booth #53752 in the Venetian Expo as part of the smart home category.

About Bio Bidet by Bemis

Bio Bidet by Bemis is a leading manufacturer and retailer of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories. Founded in 2008, the company believes that "water does it better" when it comes to bathroom hygiene and is passionate about the positive impacts its products have on people throughout the world. The company's innovative designs and world class support continue to increase the standard for kitchen and bathroom technology, increasing the function and beauty of customers' homes. Parent company Bemis Manufacturing Company is a leading manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products. To learn more, visit BioBidet.com , ToiletSeats.com , or follow the company on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company and toiletseats.com

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner

920-395-8998

http://www.toiletseats.com/

SOURCE Bemis Manufacturing Company