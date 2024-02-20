Bemis to Showcase New Bemis Living App and Smart Bidet Technology at Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2024

Bemis Manufacturing Company

20 Feb, 2024, 20:00 ET

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of toilet and bidet seats, debuts its latest innovations at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2024 in Las Vegas. From February 27 to 29, attendees can explore the cutting-edge technology and design-forward solutions that Bemis has developed.

Building upon its successful introduction at CES earlier in January, Bemis introduces the Bemis Living App, enhancing the user experience of its new BB1200A bidet seat. Through the app, users can personalize bidet settings by setting the duration, temperature and pressure of each bidet function. Giving the user complete control over their cleansing experience. Equipped with advanced technology, the BB1200A bidet seat is the first Bemis bidet seat to complement the app.

Bemis introduces its Haven 2000 and Haven 500 bidet seats at KBIS 2024. The Haven 2000 offers a slim design, instant heating technology, and a dual-nozzle system for thorough cleansing. The Haven 500 combines easy-to-use controls and low-profile design, providing consumers with a visually appealing and cost-effective solution for enhancing their bathroom experience.

The company also showcases the Empower toilet seat, designed to promote independence and convenience. The Empower™ with Clean Care™ cleansing toilet seat is designed for independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities to provide better care for patients and efficiencies for the staff. This product will be available later this year.

"At Bemis, we are committed to delivering innovative products that enhance the comfort, hygiene, and dignity of the modern bathroom experience," says TJ Stiefvater, vice president of Marketing at Bemis. "We look forward to demonstrating to our trade audience how Bemis is leading the way in bathroom innovation at KBIS 2024."

Visit the Bemis booth at KBIS, located at #N3063 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bemis Manufacturing Company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Bio Bidet by Bemis, Flow by Bemis and Mayfair by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company and toiletseats.com

