SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bemis Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of toilet and bidet seats, will exhibit its newest and best bath and kitchen products at KBIS 2023, taking place January 31 – February 2 in Las Vegas. The booth will also include the most popular offerings from Bemis subsidiary Bio Bidet by Bemis.

The Bemis Independence category comprises products designed for individuals with special needs, those with mobility or arthritis concerns, and active adults who need security when using the toilet.

Bemis to Showcase Sustainable and Inclusive Bathroom Experience at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2023

Launching at the show, the Empower™ with Clean Care™ cleansing toilet seat is designed for independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities to provide better care for patients and efficiencies for the staff. It delivers automated, consistent perineal cleansing and is ideal for use in these settings, where professional caregiver time and effort are often spent assisting residents with toileting. Options for superior cleansing include a pH-balanced spray and a nourishing zinc oxide spray that protect the perineal area.

Also part of the Independence collection, the new Assist premium toilet seat is a standard-height plastic seat that features two built-in support arms that replace the need for installing wall-mounted grab bars near the toilet or using unstable toilet safety rails. It fits both round and elongated toilet bowls, eliminating the guesswork associated with what model fits.

"It is important to us to be inclusive in the audiences we serve," said TJ Stiefvater, Bemis vice president of Marketing. "From people who appreciate innovation in everyday products like bidet seats and faucets, to elderly patients in nursing homes, we care about making everyone's life more comfortable and the future of our planet more sustainable."

The Bemis and Bio Bidet products offer sustainability benefits by substantially decreasing the usage of toilet paper among end customers. Bemis has always incorporated sustainable materials and practices into its manufacturing process and now introduces a toilet seat made from recycled plastic at the show.

Visitors who stop by the booth can participate in a product giveaway, entering the chance to win one of three electric bidet seats, worth $1,099 each, and a grand prize smart bidet toilet, worth $2,699.

The Bemis booth at KBIS is located at #N3063 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

