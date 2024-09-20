Ben & Jerry’s Scoops Exclusive Flavor Collab with Vermont Musician, Noah Kahan

Northern Latte-tude to Raise Funds for The Busyhead Project, Supporting Mental Health Access

ESSEX JCT, Vt., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night at Noah Kahan's Benefit Concert in Essex, Vermont, Ben & Jerry's exclusively scooped a very limited edition flavor, created in partnership between Kahan and Ben & Jerry's Flavor Gurus: Northern Latte-tude. Northern Latte-tude is a Maple Latte Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Cookie Dough & Graham Cracker Pieces, inspired by Kahan, his Vermont roots and popular song, Northern Attitude.

Northern Latte-tude was created specifically for the benefit concert, with the goal of raising funds for Kahan's mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project, which raises awareness around the importance of mental health, reduces stigmas and provides mental health resources. The Limited Flavor raised over $15,000 during the event.

"We were more than excited to partner with Noah Kahan to create this flavor," said Emily Smith, Ben & Jerry's Head of Brand Innovation. "With Noah being from Vermont and establishing his non-profit The Busyhead Project to support such an important issue that he cares deeply about, we saw tons of fan gratitude for Noah's Latte-tude, all while doing good."

Northern Latte-tude will make a very special encore today only at local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops in Burlington and Waterbury, Vermont. Scoops will be available today only, until supplies last.

Fans who are interested in supporting The Busyhead project can visit: https://www.busyheadproject.org/takeaction

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $5.1 MM in 2023 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

ABOUT NOAH KAHAN

GRAMMY-nominated Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream and has been touted as one of this year's biggest and best new artists. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Across his three albums and an EP, Kahan has garnered global renown for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams, a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single "Stick Season," and collaborations with Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, Lizzy McAlpine, Zach Bryan, Joy Oladokun, and more. His widely adored, Double Platinum-Certified album, Stick Season, is inspired by his New England roots and earliest musical inspirations—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Noah embarked on his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" across North America since the album's release, selling over half-a-million tickets and performing in the biggest venues of his career, with stadium and arena dates already sold-out for his 2024 "We'll All Be Here Forever" world tour. In June 2023, he released an extended version of Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), which surpassed sales of the original and features his single "Dial Drunk." Last year, he also founded The Busyhead Project, a charitable initiative that expands access to mental healthcare and fights the stigma around mental health, which has already raised over $2.5 million dollars to date. In February 2024, Noah dropped Stick Season (Forever),a30-track collection that includes his latest single "Forever" and collaborations with Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov and is now Double Platinum—further solidifying himself as one of the most successful breakout artists of the year.

ABOUT THE BUSYHEAD PROJECT

Named after Noah Kahan's 2019 debut album, The Busyhead Project is a mental health initiative founded by Noah Kahan aimed at providing resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health. Derived from his own life experiences, Kahan has been vocal about his mental health journey and challenges since a young age, remaining steadfast in his commitment to utilizing his platform to shed light on the topic and make mental healthcare accessible for all.

Since launching in 2023, The Busyhead Project has already raised millions of dollars in pursuit of its ultimate goal to make mental healthcare accessible for all.

https://www.busyheadproject.org/

