Ben & Jerry's Summer Stars will be Found Only in Scoop Shops

Nutty Caramel Swirl is nougat ice cream with peanuts, fudge flakes and a salted caramel swirl.

Caramel Crisp is milk chocolate and caramel ice creams with caramel cups and crispy bits.

All three candy aisle-inspired flavors are full of close-up ready chunks. "Caramel cups, toffee and nougat are established stars," said Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Eric Fredette. "But we've cast them in new roles against a backdrop of indulgent swirls."

Ben & Jerry's Senior Global Brand Manager Alison Gilbert says the flavors are a great addition to the Scoop Shop lineup. "We like to have several flavors that fans can only find in Scoop Shops," she said. "Our Scoop Shops offer a 360-degree experience, bringing Ben & Jerry's to all five senses."

Toffee Break, Nutty Caramel Swirl, and Caramel Crisp will have a summer run in Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops nationwide, but when they're gone, they're gone. To find a Scoop Shop near you, visit www.BenJerry.com

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.7MM in 2018 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

