NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Nino's Towing & Auto Repair in New York are now one of the most technologically advanced towing companies in the world with their purchase of the tracked machines TowTrack towing robot. Tracked Machines is proud to announce the arrival of the world famous TowTrack Towing Robot to New York City with Ben & Nino's Towing & Auto Repair services in Coney Island, New York. Ben & Nino's Towing & Auto Repair (718) 339-8500, now serves New York City with the most Technology Advanced Towing Equipment in the World! With the TowTrack Towing Robot in service, they will be able to provide damage-free towing & transport solutions that solve the most complicated and unique automotive situations that no other towing company will be able to complete. Ben & Nino's Towing serves New York City, the New Jersey-New York Port Authority and the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

TowTrack Towing Robot, The Most Technological Advanced Automotive Towing Equipment! Ben & Nino's Towing & Auto Repair Serving New York City TowTrack Towing Robot, Most Technological Advanced Automotive Equipment in the World! 2023 TowTrack with Black Caterpillar Tracks & 35 Horsepower VanGuard V-twin Motor.

The TowTrack Towing Robot moves on a caterpillar track chassis by remote control and can go into tight, cramped parking areas or low clearance garages and areas where a truck won't fit. The TowTrack goes in and autonomously picks up a disabled vehicle and physically carries it out onto a flatbed truck. Both the flatbed and TowTrack then transports the vehicle to the destination. The amazing thing is the TowTrack operator does not need to enter or touch a vehicle or possess keys to be able to move and transport the disabled vehicle. The TowTrack® Towing Robot is new cutting-edge technology that brings a simple solution to complex problems related to terrain, fragile vehicle components and excessive vehicle weight. It is the only solution proven around the world and required to be used in thirteen different European countries, including England. Vehicle Manufacturers have adapted and overcame the same EV legal issues and problems facing the transportation industry. Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Jaguar, McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes Benz and Volvo are Automotive Manufacturers who have purchased and use the TowTrack® Towing Robot Machines in manufacturing or distribution facilities throughout the world and in the United States. This machine solves the international problems associated with towing and transporting European Vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EV's).

EV's do not roll because they have no ability to shift into neutral and most often do not have a winch cable connection point that allow it to be pulled onto a flatbed. European vehicle undercarriages are made of soft-aluminum or magnesium alloy metals that easily bend the vehicle frame and EV's possess lithium batteries that a wheel-lift wrecker cannot be used due to the damage they cause. Vehicle damages and EV thermal runaway fires have become such a major issue with the Commercial Transportation Insurance Industry, some commercial transportation insurance carriers require insurance policy addendums on towing policies to possess insurance coverages on EV's due to the high cost of repairs and all EV's exceed the wrecker GMV weight limits of light duty wreckers and dolly systems.

Tracked Machines North America, Inc. in Atlanta Georgia is the North America Distributor of the TowTrack, TowTrackXL, CarMoverXL and the Erclues Tracked Forklift that is manufactured by Tracked Machines Italia out of Verona Italy. The TowTrack and CarMoverXL will be showcased at the 2023 SEMA Automotive Show in Las Vegas from October 31 to November 3, 2023. The SEMA SHOW has named the TowTrack and CarMoverXL machines as the "Most Technologically Advanced Automotive Equipment in the World" because it solves the automotive vehicle movement issues that have been plaguing the automotive repair industry for years. Website for Tracked Machines North America is www.trackedmachines.us and can be reached at [email protected] or (770) 677-5766.

Media Contact:

Nicholas Perkins

770-677-5766

[email protected]

SOURCE Tracked Machines