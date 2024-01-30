Ben Beckley Joins RevHealth As CEO

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevHealth, a full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency, today announced that Ben Beckley has joined the agency as chief executive officer. The addition of the former global president of Evoke Mind + Matter signals a strong trajectory for the agency.

Ben Beckley, CEO
In his most recent role, Beckley shepherded the combined rare disease and communications agency (formerly Ashfield Health) through a successful global merger and expanded its capabilities in omnichannel, patient experience and data by launching the proprietary technology, Gravity.ai. He has also held growth-focused leadership roles at Havas Health & You and PRECISIONeffect.

"RevHealth has a well established history in the traditional AOR and medcomms space, and has built a significant presence in patient advocacy and market access. It's rare to find all of these disciplines being built from within," said Beckley. "It's what our clients are looking for versus a traditional sister agency approach."

RevHealth is on a path of strategic growth following its 2022 acquisition by WindRose Health Investors. In addition to bringing on Beckley as CEO, they have unveiled a new brand look and feel that reflects the dynamic culture and talent of the agency.

"The top talent at RevHealth is the biggest attraction. It's rare to find this many innovators all in one place, with more announcements coming soon," said Beckley. "In a world where the right moment is everything to adoption, our unique approach to omnichannel, analytics and data will demonstrate how our industry can in fact change and be more in tune with consumer behaviors."

About RevHealth

Based in Morristown, NJ, RevHealth creates brand experiences that inspire change. The award-winning full-service independent pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency is anchored in a deep understanding of science throughout lifecycle marketing and has delivered revolutionary omnichannel solutions for pharma and biotech brands for almost 20 years. For more information, please visit www.revhealth.com.

