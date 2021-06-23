Ben Bridge Jeweler Celebrates Summer of Love & Unity

"This collaboration showcases Ben Bridge's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion. We are celebrating both Love and Unity this summer in a beautiful and inclusive way," says Lisa Bridge, President and CEO of Ben Bridge Jeweler. "We are honored to partner with the incredibly talented Aramis Hamer and are inspired by her artwork. It is wonderful that our collaboration will also help raise awareness and funds to benefit the meaningful work of the Black in Jewelry Coalition."

The 24" x 36" art piece takes inspiration from a Black Lives Matter mural that Aramis contributed to in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle, Washington. The striking painting features a goddess wearing a pair of Ben Bridge Toscano Italian Gold earrings, a yellow gold chain, and a pearl strand. She serves as a reminder to break free and as a symbol of how connected we truly are in the world. In the window installations, she stands amidst an Art Deco rainbow of color celebrating all things Pride, as well as love and community. The limited-edition 12" x 18" prints of the painting are available on Hamer's website for $70 each, with profits benefiting BIJC. Additionally, at the end of the summer, Ben Bridge will donate the original art piece with the intent to further support BIJC.

"I love vivid colors and am delighted to partner with Ben Bridge Jeweler to showcase the full rainbow spectrum of color that makes up humanity," says Aramis Hamer. "The work Ben Bridge is doing to promote inclusivity and their partnership with the Black In Jewelry Coalition is inspiring to me. I am honored to be a part of it."

The colorful new Art Deco inspired displays will be installed all summer from June through the end of August in over thirty Ben Bridge Jeweler locations. The custom art piece will be shared on the Ben Bridge website as well as across their social channels.

To purchase the artwork, visit https://aohamer.com/online-shop/bbj. To learn more or to view the artwork and window displays designs, click here.

