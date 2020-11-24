Ben Bridge Jeweler Launches Ultimate Seahawks Proposal Sweepstakes

From now to January 13, 2021, contestants can sign up through the Ben Bridge website and Facebook page. They will then be encouraged to complete various activities like fun quizzes or photo uploads to Instagram. Each activity completed earns a chance to win weekly jewelry and Seahawks prizes, as well as the ultimate grand prize package.

The Grand Prize Package, totaling over $34,000 in value, includes:

A $30,000 custom Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge ring with a Signature Forevermark Diamond center

custom by ring with a Signature Forevermark Diamond center Two Seahawks jerseys

Name recognition around the Seattle Seahawks stadium, Lumen Field

A VIP tour of Lumen Field

A meet and greet with the Seahawks' mascot Blitz

An incredible on-field proposal

A celebratory dinner in a luxe suite inside the stadium

A special appearance from a Seahawks Legend

The weekly jewelry prizes will highlight one of Ben Bridge Jeweler's proprietary brands or select partners, each chosen for its unique story and/or its thematic blue/green color. The total value in weekly giveaways is over $18,000, including:

Visit www.benbridge.com for more information.

SOURCE Ben Bridge Jeweler

Related Links

https://www.benbridge.com

