Ben Brown Joins SVB Leerink as Senior Managing Director to Further Strengthen Healthcare Services Offering

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Ben Brown will join the firm's Healthcare Services practice to enhance its pharma services offerings. Mr. Brown joins SVB Leerink as a Senior Managing Director, reporting to the Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, Barry Blake.

Mr. Blake stated, "Ben brings an extensive knowledge of pharma services to SVB Leerink. As we continue to strengthen our leading position in the biopharma ecosystem, Ben will help guide our strategy and investment planning across the pharma services category."

Mr. Brown joins SVB Leerink after almost 15 years at Baird in Chicago. Most recently, he served as a Managing Director and Head of Global Pharma Services Investment Banking, leading M&A and capital raising efforts across pharma services and pharma IT. Prior to Baird, Mr. Brown held investment banking and private equity positions with Thomas Weisel Partners, The Halifax Group, Growth Capital Partners, and Prudential Capital Group. Mr. Brown completed his B.B.A. at Southern Methodist University and his M.B.A. at Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

"I am excited to be joining SVB Leerink at this critical moment for the pharma sector," Mr. Brown said. "The firm is a recognized leader in the biopharma market and my pharma services practice is naturally adjacent to SVB Leerink's strengths. Further, the firm has impressively expanded its investment banking group under the direction of industry leaders Barry Blake and Dan Dubin. It is an honor to be part of the industry's leading team of healthcare bankers, and I am confident that my deep knowledge of the pharma services industry will only further enhance the group's expertise."

SVB Leerink's healthcare services team has significant M&A and capital markets experience, bringing exceptional knowledge and insight to clients. The firm offers these comprehensive advisory capabilities through healthcare services sector specialists and M&A bankers that bring expertise across subsectors, geographies, and deal structures.

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

