Ben Crump, Hip Hop Legend Chuck D., NBA Star Tracy McGrady And Others Support New Non-Profit Organization To Advance Blacks In Sports

Since the tragic death of George Floyd, Mr. Charles has meticulously identified and partnered with a unique collaborative team of leading African American professionals in sports, music, law and business to assist in the normalization of equal rights and fair treatment of Black people. Such notables are Ben Crump, Esq. (Civil Rights Attorney), Chuck D. (Public Enemy), Tracy McGrady (Former NBA), Marquis "Bo" Porter, former MLB Player/Bo Porter's Future All-Star Development Academy), Penny Hardaway (Former NBA/current Head Coach University of Memphis), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State University, Men's Head Basketball Coach), Dawn Staley (Former WNBA, Hall of Famer Women's Head Coach University of South Carolina, and National Champion), C. Vivian Stringer (Hall of Famer and Women's Basketball Coach at Rutgers University), Michael Hausfeld, Esq. (Top Human Rights Lawyer in the U.S.), Richard Lapchick (Human Rights Advocate) and Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., the Largest Minority and Women-Owned Law Firm in the U.S., (Heather Palmore, Esq. and Noemi Baez, Esq., General Counsel).

Keys to Victory for ABIS include eliminating inequitable hiring practices, improving economic opportunities for minority-owned business at sporting events, generating knowledge of Black History, promoting voter registration and participation, and protecting student-athletes. The Advancement of Blacks In Sports, Inc., currently integrates, but is not limited to the following sports: Basketball, Track and Field, Baseball and Football.

Mr. Charles notes, "The passing of John Thompson means another American icon has passed away. One of the best ways to honor him is for us to continue the legacy he started. We have not been fully embraced in the board room, have not been offered a substantial amount of head coaching positions, and have been consistently blocked out of revenues earned through contracts specific to athletics. It's time for advancement!"

ABIS is particularly focused on the development and holistic growth of the intercollegiate athlete and the recent (NCAA), Federal and State legislation that affects academic and athletic experiences of student athletes. Overall, ABIS seeks to align with student-athletes and other professionals who are willing to use their voices for the betterment of all Blacks in sports.

For more information: www.weareabis.org

Contact: Monique Marshall

‭646-596-4227

‬‬‬‬[email protected]

SOURCE Advancement of Blacks in Sports, Inc.