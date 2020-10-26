Ben DeSpain with Velocity, A Managed Services Company accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council

HOLLAND, Ohio., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben DeSpain, Chief People Officer of Velocity, A Managed Services Company that provides network management, connectivity, and telecommunications, has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

Ben DeSpain was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Ben DeSpain into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"Velocity has built a reputation as a leading managed services company in the U.S. across the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and movie theater industries. Through the Forbes HR Council membership, we will be able to share insights on a larger scale alongside other leaders in the industries we serve," said Greg Kiley, Founder and CEO of Velocity.

As an accepted member of the Council, DeSpain has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. DeSpain will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"It is an honor to join the Forbes Human Resources Council. This global community of dynamic and skillful thought leaders will give me the opportunity to lean on their knowledge while sharing my own experiences," said Ben DeSpain, CPO of Velocity.

Velocity delivers a single-source approach to managed services, continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and motion picture industries. With an in-house team of experienced software development and engineering experts and numerous hardware and software design and utility patents, Velocity delivers customized, customer-focused, and best-in-class solutions by integrating the latest technologies available into all its product offerings. Velocity also manages digital signage and DOOH media solutions within the cinema, hospitality, and retail space.

Based in Holland, Ohio, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Further information can be found at www.velocitymsc.com.

