Ben E. Keith and Enchanted Rock Announce Plans to Deliver Full Facility Resiliency-as-a-Service for Dallas Beverage Distribution Center

Unplanned or unexpected power outages in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been on the rise due to factors such as increasingly frequent and severe weather events, an aging grid and interruptions driven by major community construction. Because of the increased automation of operations at Ben E. Keith Beverages' facilities, outages as short as five minutes could result in prolonged and expensive delays. Also, for beverage products that require cold storage at certain temperatures, prolonged grid outages are not an option.

"Though efforts have been made towards improving the quality and reliability of our electric utility, we want to be prepared for any future outage that may occur at this location, and protect ourselves against potential business shut-downs due to utility loss," said Jon Thompson, Vice President of Operations for Ben. E. Keith Beverages. "We were attracted to Enchanted Rock by their track record of helping other major Texas operations maintain power while others experienced outages and operational interruptions. In addition to increased resilience, we are excited by the cleaner and quieter performance of these natural gas generators."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Enchanted Rock delivers electrical resiliency-as-a-service with natural gas reliability microgrids that exceed the country's strictest emission requirements. By fully managing and monitoring the microgrid 24/7, 365 days a year, Enchanted Rock will provide worry-free reliability for Ben E. Keith Beverages' largest distribution center. The iROC model supplies full-facility resiliency at a fraction of the cost of a standard reliability system, all while producing less than a tenth of the emissions of traditional diesel power backup systems.

"We want to make sure this iconic company can focus on their nationally-respected distribution operations without having to worry about power outages," said Ken Cowan, Senior Vice President of Sales at Enchanted Rock. "Our electrical resiliency-as-a-service model ensures peace of mind for Ben E. Keith, especially with their impressive focus on automating their complex operations. We're proud to ensure that our services are not only reliable, but also more sustainable."

About Enchanted Rock

Founded in 2006, Enchanted Rock is a leader in electrical resiliency-as-a-service, powering companies, critical infrastructure and communities to ensure operational continuity during unexpected power outages from extreme weather, infrastructure failures, cyberattacks and other grid disruptions. Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids use natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) offsets to produce significantly lower carbon emissions and air pollutants than diesel generators, capable of achieving resiliency with net-zero emissions. Additionally, the company's end-to-end microgrid software solution, GraniteEcosystem™, provides real-time 24/7/365 system monitoring and optimization, including forecasting of electricity market conditions to ensure worry-free reliable power to customers. For more information, please visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Ben E. Keith Company:

Ben E. Keith Company, established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company's Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, spirits, wine products and nonalcoholic beverages. The Food Division is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with nine divisions shipping to fifteen states throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com.

