BEN E. KEITH BEVERAGE SUPPORTS SALES AND SERVICE TEAMS

DALLAS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Beverages announces an initiative to strengthen its market presence and enhance customer service by implementing the All Aboard program. Key members of leadership and executives will accompany drivers and sales representatives in the field as part of our efforts to continually strengthen the customer experience and foster stronger relationships. Over 80 employees, including all division vice presidents, general managers, directors, and their teams, will join our sales and service representatives in calling on over 1000 across Texas the week of June 19th.

Ben E. Keith is dedicated to providing exceptional products and services to our retail partners and valued customers. This initiative aims to achieve the objectives of strengthening team collaboration, enhancing customer engagement, and empowering field representatives. The All Aboard enables our teams to work closely together, learning from other's unique skills and experiences to deliver exceptional service and achieve our common goals.

This hands-on approach allows for a better understanding of customer needs and provides a tailored approach to their business expectations. Our overall goal is to further strengthen our market position, drive growth, and remain at the forefront of the industry. "Bridging the gap between leadership and field operations will benefit both our team members and customers," said Beverage Division President Kevin Bartholomew. "It is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in all aspects of our business."

ABOUT BEN E. KEITH BEVERAGES

Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company's Beverage Division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers, the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, seltzers, spirits, wine products, and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com. Follow us on Facebook @benekeith and on Instagram @benekeithbevs.

SOURCE Ben E. Keith Beverages