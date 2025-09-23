Ben E. Keith Company Awards Lipman Family Farms Supplier of the Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipman Family Farms was named Ben E. Keith Foods' 2025 Supplier of the Year. The 42nd Annual Supplier Appreciation Day was held September 22 at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We are proud of our partnership with Lipman Family Farms and appreciate that our companies share similar values," said Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods. "They are invested in their people and believe every part of their business -- and everyone connected to it-- must thrive together. Being named Supplier of the Year represents not only our strong partnership, but also the service and commitment Lipman Family Farms demonstrates to our customers."

Lipman Family Farms has been a valued partner of Ben E. Keith Foods for over 70 years, consistently providing high-quality products and innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of customers. With a legacy spanning 120 years, Ben E. Keith Foods began as a produce company, and Lipman Family Farms has played an essential role in expanding the company's produce business across its 20-state footprint.

In addition to recognizing Lipman Family Farms, Ben E. Keith Foods also presented awards in various categories, celebrating the achievements of the following partners:

Dairy: Cheese Merchants

Frozen Foods: Rich Products

Center-of-the-Plate Poultry/Seafood: Mark Foods

Center-of-the-Plate Beef/Pork: Hormel

Grocery: Ventura

Non-Foods: Southern Champion Tray

Equipment and Supply Category: Sterno

Educator of the Year: Georgia Pacific

Ellington Award of Excellence: Kavanaugh Winn with Colavita

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Ben E. Keith Foods is a leading broadline food distributor, serving customers across 20 states through its 10 divisions. With 120 years in the foodservice distribution industry, Ben E. Keith Foods is recognized for its commitment to quality, service, and innovation.

