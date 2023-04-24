Ben E. Keith Company Names Flint Prewitt President of Beverage Division

Appointment Effective Upon Retirement of Current President, Kevin Bartholomew

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ben E. Keith board of directors today announced the appointment of Flint Prewitt as the company's Beverage Division president upon the retirement of Kevin Bartholomew. This succession will be effective January 1, 2024.

"The appointment of Flint Prewitt demonstrates the deep bench of talent within our company developed under Kevin Bartholomew's leadership," said John Hallam, chief executive officer, Ben E. Keith. "Flint's vast industry knowledge and experience positions him well as he takes on this role, and continues the steady growth of our beverage division business."

Prewitt, a seasoned industry professional, joined Ben E. Keith Company in 1990 and has held beverage branch management positions across Texas in Mineral Wells, Commerce, and Dallas. Most recently, Prewitt served as vice president of sales, overseeing all sales and operational execution for the division. Throughout his 33-year career, Prewitt has demonstrated the utmost integrity, effective business stewardship and strong commitment to our company and its values. Additionally, he has earned the respect of his fellow employees, customers and supplier partners. Prewitt gradated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in both finance and marketing.

"It's been an honor to work with Flint over the years. His thoughtful and measured approach to the business will continue to provide valuable insights and keep Ben E. Keith Beverages ahead of the latest trends and innovations. During his tenure, he has demonstrated an ongoing, positive impact on the business. I wish him all the best," said current president, Kevin Bartholomew.

"We want to thank Kevin for his leadership and notable contributions to Ben E. Keith Beverages over the last 39 years," said Robert Hallam, Jr., chief operating officer, Ben E. Keith. "Under Kevin's charge, Ben E. Keith Beverages grew significantly in sales, profits, geographic coverage, breadth of portfolio and number of facilities in operation."

Bartholomew first came to work for the Beverage Division of Ben E. Keith Company in 1984 and ascended the ranks through a series of sales and management positions, serving as general manager of Palestine, Abilene and Dallas, and as vice president of sales before being named Beverage Division president on July 1, 2000.

Bartholomew is an active member in the beer industry through his participation with the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas. Locally, he is on the board for Catholic Charities and a deacon at St. Bernard's church.

ABOUT BEN E. KEITH BEVERAGES:

Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company's Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, seltzers, spirits, wine products, and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com.

SOURCE Ben E. Keith Beverages