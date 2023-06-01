Ben E. Keith Foods Announces Acquisition of Orrell's Food Service

News provided by

Ben E. Keith Foods

01 Jun, 2023, 10:53 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Foods proudly announces the purchase of Orrell's Food Service, Inc. The acquisition, includes all assets of Orrell's Food Service - - including the 106,000 square foot distribution center in Linwood, NC, as well as JEM Foods, Inc., a meat processing plant, also located in Linwood.  This acquisition will create the tenth division of Ben E. Keith Foods across 19 states.

"The acquisition of Orrell's allows Ben E. Keith Foods to continue its expansion into North Carolina, serve new and existing customers, and provide additional opportunity for our employees and partners," said Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods. "We are excited to welcome all Orrell Food Service employees into our organization and continue a strong focus on customer service."

Founded in 1954, Orrell's Food Service currently services customers in Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte markets as well as southern Virginia. The company was owned and operated by the Orrell family.

"The Orrell family is honored to be a part of the Ben E. Keith Foods strategic market expansion," said Tony Orrell, President of Orrell's Food Service. "As two family-owned businesses, both companies strive to be trusted partners and bring value to our customers and suppliers. The investments in our facilities, and the expansion of our product offerings and resources for our customers, will ensure a future of continued success."

Ben E. Keith Foods will retain all current employees. Keith Swan, a 20-year veteran of Ben E. Keith Foods, has been named General Manager and relocated from the Ben E. Keith Southeast Division to Linwood to assume his role effective immediately. Casey Dorrill, current Director of Purchasing at the Southeast Division, has been named Assistant General Manager of the Southeast and she will assume her new duties effective July 1, 2023.

In addition, the Linwood distribution division will be renamed Ben E. Keith Foods – Carolina Division in the coming months.

About Ben E. Keith Foods
Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith Foods is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with ten divisions shipping to nineteen states throughout the country.

SOURCE Ben E. Keith Foods

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.