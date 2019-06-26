Ben E. Keith Foods Announces Plans for a New Alabama Distribution Center, creating 80 new jobs in the state

The project will create 80 new jobs over the next five years, in addition to the more than 230 individuals the company already employs through its distribution center and manufacturing facility in Elba, AL.

"When we acquired Kelley Foods in 2016, we saw it as our gateway to expand in the Southeast to better serve new and existing customers and to uncover new opportunities," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "We are deeply committed to the communities of Alabama in which we live, work and serve, and we look forward to many more years of shared success."

Construction for the project will begin by December 2019 with a completion date by December 2021. Ben E. Keith Foods continues to expand its market area in the Southeast and the added capacity will be a welcomed addition to better service customers, while staying committed to the local community.

"Coffee County is proud to continue our relationship with Ben E. Keith and honored to serve as the site of their Southeast Regional Headquarters. It is always gratifying when our existing corporate partners make such a substantial new investment in our community," said County Commission Chairman Dean Smith. "Ben E. Keith has been an outstanding corporate citizen and their expanded presence in Coffee County will provide a significant number of excellent job opportunities for our citizens."

Ben E. Keith Foods also plans to expand the manufacturing facilities at Kelley Foods, which is located in nearby Elba, AL. Kelley Foods is a division of Ben E. Keith which has been producing pork and related products since 1957.

About Ben E. Keith Foods

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith Foods is the nation's eighth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to 15 states throughout the country.

For more information about Ben E. Keith contact:

David Werner, Vice President, Independent Sale & Marketing. 817-759-6826. wdwerner@benekeith.com

SOURCE Ben E. Keith Foods

Related Links

http://www.benekeith.com

