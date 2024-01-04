Ben E. Keith Manufacturing Repositions Under Keith Valley Packing Company

News provided by

Ben E. Keith

04 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Manufacturing repositioned under a new parent name, Keith Valley Packing Company (KVPC), beginning January 1. KVPC will serve all current Ben E. Keith Foods manufacturing divisions, the products from these divisions, and any future expansion and acquisitions.

"This represents a key milestone in our journey to broaden our manufacturing capabilities and demonstrate our value to our customers," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "This step toward unified branding is just the first on our path to continued growth and evolution in our Manufacturing division."

KVPC comes on the heels of many years of expansion and acquisitions beginning with Winn Meat in 2008, followed by Kelley Manufacturing as part of Kelley Foods in 2016, and JEM Foods as part of Orrell's Food Service in 2023.

"While each of our acquisitions came with a strong legacy, we are aiming to streamline and build equity with the parent Ben E. Keith brand as we continue to expand into new markets, broaden our portfolios, and grow relationships with our customers," said Sweet.

Effective January 1, 2024, all products manufactured under KVPC will feature a new look with updated branding on the packaging.  Products, product quality, processes and employment will not be impacted by the repositioning.

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Ben E. Keith Foods is a broadline food distributor headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With a footprint that extends to 20 states with 10 divisions in three time zones, Ben E. Keith is the 5th largest foodservice distributor in the United States. Ben E. Keith Foods has been in foodservice distribution for nearly 117 years.

For more information about Ben E. Keith contact:  www.benekeith.com/food

SOURCE Ben E. Keith

Also from this source

BEN E. KEITH COMPANY PROVIDES NOTICE OF A DATA EVENT

Ben E. Keith Company is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of certain personal information. We take this event seriously and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.