Ben Guedes, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Guedes, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Doctor for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for his devotion to providing exceptional care to children as a Critical Care Pediatrician at AdventHealth Medical Group Coordinated Care for Children.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Adventhealth is a national leading network of healthcare that provides affordable, primary care to specialty medical services, and urgent medical care for all ages. The Coordinated Care for Kids (CCK) program within the AdventHealth Medical Group is designed to ensure that children with special health care needs receive the evaluation, treatment, and overall attention they need to ensure the best possible outcomes. Utilizing state of the art advanced technologies, the multidisciplinary pediatric care specialists provide compassionate and trusted care to resolve complex medical issues including neurofibromatosis, craniofacial disorders, pediatric cardiac care, pediatric palliative care, and more.



Dr. Guedes is a highly respected specialist who has garnered 50 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in pediatric care. In his current appointment within AdventHealth Medical Group, he is devoted to providing complex critical care pediatric and clinical services to children with complex issues. Throughout his acclaimed career, Dr. Guedes has strongly believed in providing hope for children to live a long life, and as a result, will continue to go above and beyond for his patients. The key to his success is that he contests challenges for tough complex cases. Working closely with children and their parents brings satisfaction to his professional platform. Among his professional experience, Dr. Guedes has served as the medical director of both the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Medical-Surgical Unit at Florida Hospital for Children.



Dr. Guedes graduated from the University of Florida - College of Medicine with his Medical Degree. Soon thereafter, he completed his residencies at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center and a Fellowship at UF Health Shands Hospital in Florida. He is Board-Certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics.



Dr. Guedes dedicates this recognition to his mentor Gerald Scheibler, MD, who helped him become certified in his field of choice —"Thank you for your guidance."



For more information, please visit https://www.adventhealthmedicalgroup.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

