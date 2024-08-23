BEN Investors Have Opportunity to Join Franklin Resources, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin" or "the Company") (NYSE: BEN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Franklin admitted on July 26, 2024, that "following the launch of an internal investigation focusing on certain past trade allocations of treasury derivatives in select Western Asset Management ('WAM') accounts, WAM received notification of parallel investigations by the SEC and U.S. Department of Justice." The Company then disclosed on August 21, 2024, that WAM co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech had been played on leave "effective immediately" adding that "in light of Mr. Leech's leave of absence, the Company has determined that closing its Macro Opportunities strategy (approximately $2.0 billion in AUM as of 7/31/2024) is in clients' best interests." Finally, the Company also disclosed that Leech had received a Wells Notice from the SEC. Based on this news, shares of Franklin fell significantly.

