Ben Keith named Iowa American Water Director of Business Development and Government Affairs

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa American Water announced today it welcomed Ben Keith to the role of Director, Business Development and Government Affairs for the company, effective January 20, 2026.

In this role, Ben will focus on legislative priorities, drive change in public policy, and amplify our efforts in external stakeholder engagement. Additionally, Ben will lead Business Development for Iowa American Water, focusing on strategy and origination.

"We are thrilled to have Ben take on this new role at Iowa American Water," said Iowa American Water President Brad Nielsen. "Ben has a wealth of experience in many aspects of the regulated utility business and has held multiple operational leadership roles that give him the perfect background for his new role with Iowa American Water."

Ben comes to Iowa American Water from MidAmerican Energy Company where he was Vice President, Electric Transmission. He worked for that company since 2009 where he held roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of operational excellence, engineering, capital planning, project management, and customer and stakeholder engagement.

Ben has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and is licensed as a Professional Engineer (PE) by the Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 227,000 people.

For more information, visit iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lisa Reisen, Senior Manager - External Communications

563-343-6127

[email protected]

SOURCE American Water