Ben Kessler Promoted to CEO of 66degrees, A Market Leader in AI & Data Transformation Services Shaping the Future of Work

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees is pleased to announce the promotion of Ben Kessler to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The appointment marks a pivotal moment for 66degrees, reinforcing its status as a market leader in AI and Data Transformation consulting and professional services. Driven by the vision of Shaping the Future of Work and with service offerings that include AI/ML, Data Platform Modernization, Analytics and Visualization, Cloud Engineering, and Managed Services, 66degrees offers solutions and services that enable clients to become AI-powered enterprises.

In his new role, Ben Kessler will be responsible for all aspects of 66degrees' global operations. Having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer at 66degrees, Ben has been integral in driving the company's expansion and achievements. His dedication to clients and employees has greatly influenced 66degrees' ability to build intimate client relationships, guide clients through their most pivotal transformations, and provide an exceptional environment for career development and personal growth.

Chairman Jeff Rich said "Ben Kessler has transformed 66degrees over the past three years into an AI-led company with superb data science, data engineering, and cloud engineering capabilities. Under his leadership, he has built a global team that is helping clients modernize and adapt to the AI reality with solutions in production that are driving real value. Ben is deeply engaged with clients and has developed the engineering capabilities, consultative thinking, and technology partnerships necessary to help clients transform their approach to customer experience, business operations, and employee productivity."

Michael Biggee, Managing Partner of Sunstone Partners and 66degrees Board Member, said "We congratulate Ben on his promotion to CEO and for driving a culture of excellence. 66degrees has emerged as a lighthouse company in the data and AI space for employees and clients. Its talented people are doing amazing work to shape the future of work with our clients."

About 66degrees

66degrees is a leading AI and Data consulting and professional services company specializing in developing AI-focused, data-led solutions leveraging the latest advancements in AI, data, and cloud technology. With our unmatched engineering capabilities and vast industry experience, we help our clients and shape the future of work and become AI-powered enterprises. Please visit us at www.66degrees.com , or at our locations around the world.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. Founded in 2015, the firm has over $1.7 billion committed to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's "Founder-Friendly Investors" list in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com .

