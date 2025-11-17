Ben Kingsley Lands New Role with Uzbekistan's Center for Islamic Civilization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar-winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley has taken on a new international role, becoming the host and voice of 10 short documentaries created for a new international center for culture and civilization.

Sir Ben Kingsley stands before the newly-built Center in Tashkent The First Renaissance Hall in the Center

The Center of Islamic Civilization, based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has been implemented at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It has already attracted wide attention of international experts and is one of the largest cultural and educational initiatives in the region. During a recent visit to the Center, President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev said: "We have built a majestic center, the depth and importance of which cannot be overestimated. Every guest who visits it will be imbued with respect for the knowledge and wisdom of our ancestors and will find spiritual inspiration here."

The series of films narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, represent the first major international media project of the Center for Islamic Civilization.

In the 'Whisper of Wisdom' film series, Sir Ben calls Uzbekistan "the homeland of great minds" and the place where "geniuses were born". Mirzo Ulugbek, Al-Khwarizmi, Amir Timur, Avicenna, Alisher Navoi and other Islamic scientists made groundbreaking discoveries in the ancient lands of modern Uzbekistan in the fields of science, philosophy, mathematics and literature.

"We reveal to you the history of those who inspired the world and formed the Islamic civilization - the homeland of great scientists: Uzbekistan. This is a unique place where the heritage of great scientists of the past is studied and preserved. The legacy of Islamic civilization continues to reveal its mysteries, strength and promise for Uzbekistan today and tomorrow, inspiring humanity," says Sir Ben.

The films present the centuries-old heritage of Uzbekistan in a modern multimedia format, making it accessible to a wide international audience and especially to young people. They emphasize the contribution of Central Asia to world civilization and create the foundation for future scientific and educational initiatives of the Center.

"The main idea of the President of Uzbekistan is to convey to the world the true humanistic essence of Islam as a religion of peace, goodness and enlightenment. In the spiritual heart of Tashkent, according to the plan of the head of our state, our grand complex reflects the best traditions of Uzbek architecture. A large-scale cultural and educational platform has been created here for a global dialogue on spiritual values, knowledge, outstanding personalities and civilizations. We will present the heritage of Uzbekistan to the world as it deserves - objectively, boldly, modern and inspiring," said Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director of the Center for Islamic Civilization and Chairman of the World Society for the Preservation, Study and Promotion of the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan (WOSCU).

Sir Ben Kingsley is one of the most recognized actors of our time - the winner of the Academy Award for the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the biographical epic Gandhi, as well as starring Avicenna in The Physician, and Nizam in the film 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time'. His creative biography includes projects related to the history and culture of the East, which makes his participation in films about the heritage of Islamic civilization a natural and meaningful choice.

The films are to be broadcast through the largest international platforms - Euronews, CNN, BBC World and other channels.

Dr. Abdukhalikov noted that the mission of the Center goes beyond a museum space and is focused on creating a new international scientific and cultural platform. "The idea of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev about the need to raise respect for the knowledge and wisdom of ancestors formed the basis of the concept of the Center and all its educational and scientific initiatives."

Located in the historical core of Tashkent, the Center is preparing to open in March 2026. The complex is located next to the historical ensemble of Hazrati Imam and includes a number of unique exhibitions. Its central exhibit will be one of the oldest copies of the Quran - the Mushaf of Uthman, which is included in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. It is located under a 65-meter dome of the building, which has been designed to national architectural traditions.

In addition, the Center brings together other unique artifacts — manuscripts, scientific instruments, historical objects and works of art – that demonstrate the centuries-old development of science and culture. Visitors will be able not only to see the collections, but also to immerse themselves in modern interactive exhibitions that will highlight the achievements of Islamic civilization in algebra, astronomy, medicine, philosophy and other disciplines. It will become a place for interaction between scientists, experts, students, cultural figures and creative industries from all over the world.

Experts who visited the Center for Islamic Civilization on the eve of the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan noted its scale, conceptual integrity and modern approach to the presentation of cultural heritage. Many emphasize that the project combines science, technology and respect for the spiritual traditions of the region and even call it the "eighth wonder of the world".

Notes to Editors

The Center of Islamic Civilization is located on an historic Shosh site in the heart of Tashkent, next to the historic Hazrati Imam.

The $200 million three-story building measures 145 meters by 115 meters, with its central dome rising 65 meters – a centerpiece housing the Uthman Quran – one of the world's oldest Qur'anic manuscripts. It is recognized by UNESCO in the Memory of the World Register, a global initiative to preserve and promote heritage and artifacts of global significance.

The main museum covers about 15,000m2, while other areas will house a research center, data digitization and restoration laboratories.

Visitors will be able to see rare artifacts from various eras that have been gathered by the Center from international museums, renowned galleries and collectors worldwide. Interactive displays will make breakthroughs in algebra, astronomy and medicine –some the most important discoveries of the Golden Age of Islam – come alive.

