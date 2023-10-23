Ben Newman Recognized as One of the Top 5 Mindset & Performance Coaches in the World by USA Today

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Performance Coach, Speaker, and Author Ben Newman has been honored as one of the Top 5 Mindset & Performance Coaches in the World by USA Today alongside Ed Mylett, Brendon Burchard, Tim Grover, and Mel Robbins. This prestigious recognition highlights Ben Newman's exceptional skills, expertise, and profound impact on individuals and organizations around the globe.

The esteemed list, published by USA Today, showcases the top professionals in the field of mindset and performance coaching. With a vast pool of talent within the industry, being named among the top 5 is a remarkable achievement for Ben Newman.

Throughout his career, Ben Newman has consistently demonstrated a transformative ability to help individuals and teams unlock their true capabilities, elevate performance, and attain unparalleled success. His unique coaching approach combines cutting-edge strategies with an emphasis on cultivating mindset and resilience, enabling his clients to excel in various aspects of life, business, sports, and personal development.

About Ben Newman:

Ben Newman is a highly esteemed Performance Coach, Speaker, and accomplished 2x Wall Street Journal Bestseller of Uncommon Leadership and The STANDARD. With an impressive client portfolio that includes Fortune 500 companies, business leaders, sales organizations, and elite athletes across various sports, Ben has established himself as a leading authority in his field.

His expertise has been sought by renowned organizations such as Alabama Football, Anheuser-Busch InBev, AstraZeneca, AFA Singapore, United States Army, Wells Fargo Advisors, and Boston Medical Center, to name just a few. His ability to inspire and empower individuals and teams has made him a trusted partner for achieving exceptional results.

Through his expertise, innovative strategies, and dynamic communication, Ben Newman has transformed the lives and careers of countless individuals and organizations. His relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to helping others unlock their true potential have made him a sought-after presence in the industry.

For more information about Ben Newman and his unrivaled coaching and speaking services, please visit his website at www.bennewman.net .

