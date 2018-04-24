Ben-No-Mo Celebrates National Launch of Innovative Next-Generation Cooler Stand

FLORENCE, S.C., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A drink cooler is an essential part of many leisure and business activities. The problem often is they can be quite uncomfortable to get drinks from, with the need to bend over again and again to keep a fresh drink or something cold to eat in hand. The good news is Florence, SC-based company Ben-No-Mo® (or Bend No More) have tackled the issue head-on and developed a breakthrough cooler stand that's easy to use, reliable, durable, and works well with even the heavier more-expensive cooler brands on the market like Yeti and CAT. The company recently announced the nationwide release of the Ben-No-Mo® and the response has been enthusiastic.

Chad and Larry Lyerly, inventors of Ben-No-Mo, the Next-Gen cooler stand. The adjustable, collapsible, industrial strength Next-Gen cooler Stand. Making it easy for travel, storage, lightweight and perfect fit for many different size coolers. http://www.ben-no-mo.com

"We saw a real need for something better made than the cooler stands that were on the market and the idea for Ben-No-Mo® was born," commented a spokesperson from the company. "Things like tailgating, barbecues, picnics, and even business conventions are a big part of the American lifestyle, so why have a great cooler, if you don't have equally amazing cooler stand to make it more comfortable and convenient to use?"

According to Ben-No-Mo®, the stand is both lightweight and easily folds up to take up less space when traveling. Being able to hold up to 300lbs it has become a quick favorite of campers, tailgaters, fishermen, and many other adventurous people across the globe. The product was the first developed in Gould Business Incubator on the SiMT campus at Florence-Darlington Technical College, in South Carolina being the first manufacturing business to take advantage of the benefits the incubator offers, something Ben-No-Mo® is both grateful for and proud of.

Reviews for the new heavy duty collapsible cooler stand have been very positive across the board.

Michael S., from Georgia, recently said in a five-star review, "I couldn't be happier with my Ben-No-Mo cooler stand. It works perfectly with any of my coolers and I don't have to wince whenever I want to grab a drink tailgating. This is a first-class product all the way."

For more information, be sure to visit https://www.ben-no-mo.com.

