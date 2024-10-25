Ben Rubinowitz Ranked #1 in the Top 10 New York Metro Super Lawyers 2024 and 12 other Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Attorneys Honored

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is proud to announce that 8 of its attorneys have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers 2024 list, with 5 additional attorneys being recognized as Rising Stars.

Ben Rubinowitz ranked #1 in the Top 10: New York Metro Super Lawyers for 2024, an extraordinary recognition of his leadership and success in personal injury law. Additionally, Ben Rubinowitz is the subject of a featured story in this year's Super Lawyers. His continued excellence alongside Jeffrey Bloom and Howard Hershenhorn, who were also named in the Top 100: New York — Metro Super Lawyers, underscores the firm's dedication to achieving unparalleled results for its clients.

The 2024 Super Lawyers designees from Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf include:

Jeffrey Bloom – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; Top 100: New York Metro Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.





– Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; Marijo Adimey – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.





– Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024. Ben Rubinowitz – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; #1 in the Top 10: New York Metro Super Lawyers: 2024 ; Top 10: 2019 - 2024; Top 100: 2006, 2008 - 2024.





– Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; ; Top 10: 2019 - 2024; Top 100: 2006, 2008 - 2024. Peter Saghir – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.





– Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024. Howard Hershenhorn – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; Top 100: New York Metro Super Lawyers: 2012 - 2014, 2018 - 2024 .





– Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; . Richard Steigman – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2009 - 2011, 2013 - 2024.





– Selected to Super Lawyers: 2009 - 2011, 2013 - 2024. Diana Carnemolla – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.





– Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024. Christopher Donadio – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2023 - 2024.

The following attorneys were named to the Rising Stars list:

Rachel Jacobs , Richard Soldano , Aaron Ser , James Rubinowitz , and Jacob Green .

Super Lawyers selects attorneys based on peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. The Rising Stars list honors those who demonstrate excellence early in their career, with fewer than 2.5% of attorneys being named to this list.

About Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

With over 100 years of experience, the firm has earned a reputation for excellence, specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and complex litigation. Recently, the firm has achieved landmark results for its clients, including a $120 million medical malpractice verdict and a $20 million settlement for a train accident victim.

Contact:

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

212-943-1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf