Ben Rubinowitz Ranked #1 in the Top 10 New York Metro Super Lawyers 2024 and 12 other Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Attorneys Honored

 NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is proud to announce that 8 of its attorneys have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers 2024 list, with 5 additional attorneys being recognized as Rising Stars.

Ben Rubinowitz ranked #1 in the Top 10: New York Metro Super Lawyers for 2024, an extraordinary recognition of his leadership and success in personal injury law. Additionally, Ben Rubinowitz is the subject of a featured story in this year's Super Lawyers. His continued excellence alongside Jeffrey Bloom and Howard Hershenhorn, who were also named in the Top 100: New York — Metro Super Lawyers, underscores the firm's dedication to achieving unparalleled results for its clients.

The 2024 Super Lawyers designees from Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf include:

  • Jeffrey Bloom – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; Top 100: New York Metro Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.

  • Marijo Adimey – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.

  • Ben Rubinowitz – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; #1 in the Top 10: New York Metro Super Lawyers: 2024; Top 10: 2019 - 2024; Top 100: 2006, 2008 - 2024.

  • Peter Saghir – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.

  • Howard Hershenhorn – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2006 - 2024; Top 100: New York Metro Super Lawyers: 2012 - 2014, 2018 - 2024.

  • Richard Steigman – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2009 - 2011, 2013 - 2024.

  • Diana Carnemolla – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2016 - 2024.

  • Christopher Donadio – Selected to Super Lawyers: 2023 - 2024.

The following attorneys were named to the Rising Stars list:

  • Rachel Jacobs, Richard Soldano, Aaron Ser, James Rubinowitz, and Jacob Green.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys based on peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. The Rising Stars list honors those who demonstrate excellence early in their career, with fewer than 2.5% of attorneys being named to this list.

About Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

With over 100 years of experience, the firm has earned a reputation for excellence, specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and complex litigation. Recently, the firm has achieved landmark results for its clients, including a $120 million medical malpractice verdict and a $20 million settlement for a train accident victim.

