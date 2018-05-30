Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA's Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Shanley is the sixth person to receive this award in IFMA's 66-year history. The Award was presented during the Gold & Silver Plate Society Induction and Dinner on May 17, 2018 in Chicago. This award was established to honor executives who have made outstanding contributions to the foodservice industry and have served on the IFMA Board of Directors.

"Ben Shanley is a consummate leader, whether in business discussions or as the Chairman of the Board," said Larry Oberkfell, President & CEO, IFMA. "He has been instrumental in delivering advancements in the many priorities that our members have. His board service sets an example for all to strive to achieve. We salute Ben as a leader of leaders in this great industry!"

Shanley has been involved as a member of IFMA for years and joined the IFMA Board of Directors in 2011. He has provided leadership on many IFMA committees including the Consumer Planning Program, IFMA Awards, GS1 US and Consumer Path to Consumption. He has spent 34 years with Coca-Cola reinforcing the brand's mission to refresh the world and inspire moments of optimism. Ben views the future of foodservice with an optimistic lens, recognizing the industry's importance for U.S. employment and career growth. His key responsibilities include creation and execution of operational strategies and tactics that result in executional excellence of key initiatives critical to National Foodservice customers.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award from the International Foodservice Manufacturing Community," Shanley said. "Working with IFMA leadership and an active member base to win the consumers choice for foodservice has been very rewarding for all constituents including our operator partners. This is clearly a highlight of my career journey."

Past Distinguished Foodservice Executive Recipients:

Bill Caskey ('13), Ken Miller ('14), Norb Mayrhofer ('15), Loren Kimura ('15), Simon Marshall ('16)

