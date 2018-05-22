Ben Singer, Former Head of DOJ Securities and Health Care Fraud Units, To Join O'Melveny

A nine-year Justice Department veteran, Mr. Singer will advise businesses and individuals facing criminal and civil investigations and prosecutions, adding further depth to O'Melveny's practices representing health insurers and financial institutions. Mr. Singer is the second former high-level federal prosecutor to join O'Melveny this spring, following Nicole Argentieri, who joined the firm's New York office in April after serving as chief of the Public Integrity Section for the Eastern District of New York.



"Ben Singer is one of the most accomplished senior Justice Department lawyers to join private practice in recent years, and we are honored to welcome him to O'Melveny," said Bradley J. Butwin, Chair of O'Melveny. "Ben brings a track record of excellence in areas aligned with our strategic plan, including health care-related litigation, auto industry-focused government investigations, and enforcement defense work in financial services. He is also an experienced first-chair trial lawyer, which fits well with our existing civil and criminal litigation strengths and capabilities."

As Chief of the Securities & Financial Fraud Unit, Mr. Singer supervised a team of 50 federal prosecutors investigating complex fraud cases, including cross-border securities and financial matters. Mr. Singer played central roles in the investigations of Volkswagen and its former CEO for allegedly evading U.S. emissions standards.

Before that, as head of the Health Care Fraud Unit, Mr. Singer supervised a team that prosecuted Medicare and other health care frauds in judicial districts across the United States. He supervised the prosecution of American Therapeutic Corp. and its former executives in what was then the largest health care fraud case (in terms of dollars billed to Medicare) in U.S. history. Mr. Singer also helped supervise the creation of Detroit's Medicare Fraud Strike Force, considered one of the most successful and effective in the country, before establishing additional Medicare Fraud Strike Forces in Dallas and Tampa. Mr. Singer's work earned him some of the Justice Department's highest honors, including the Attorney General's Award, which he received twice.

"I am very excited to join O'Melveny's established team of white collar defense and health care litigators," said Mr. Singer. "The firm's strategic interests perfectly align with the types of matters where I can help clients with their most challenging problems."

Mr. Singer earned his JD from Cornell Law School and BA in English and Government, with honors, from The College of William & Mary.

