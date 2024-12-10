Ben Sloop to Become President of Amwins Group; James Drinkwater Transitions to Vice Chair

Amwins

Dec 10, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Group, a global leader in wholesale insurance brokerage and specialty underwriting, has announced that Ben Sloop will succeed James Drinkwater as President, effective January 1, 2025. Drinkwater, who has served as President since 2018, will transition into the role of Vice Chair of Amwins while remaining active as Executive Chairman of Amwins Global Risks, continuing to focus on retail client and carrier relationships.

Sloop, who joined Amwins in 2005, has held a variety of leadership roles across the company including serving as President of Amwins Access and Group Chief Operating Officer. In his new role as President and COO, Sloop will continue to drive Amwins' strategic growth, focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), operational excellence, innovation, and technology, with a particular focus on the integration of data and analytics to improve client and market outcomes.

"Ben has been a key contributor to the success of Amwins, and his deep market insights have continually driven the company into new areas of opportunity. His leadership has been instrumental in helping us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace, and I am thrilled he will take on this broader role," said Scott Purviance, CEO of Amwins.

Drinkwater, who joined Amwins in 2004, will remain actively involved in the company, continuing to serve in an advisory capacity focused on retail client and carrier relationships. Reflecting on his time at Amwins, Drinkwater said, "I started in this industry in 1982 as a Lloyd's broker and have worked almost continuously as an E&S Wholesale Broker since I moved to the US in 1987. The highlight of my career has certainly been the past 20 years at Amwins. It's been an incredibly exciting journey, and I'm proud of everything we've achieved as a company, from our explosive growth to the strong culture we've built. I look forward to continuing to support our colleagues as we continue to grow and evolve."

Purviance added, "At Amwins, we are constantly assessing our structure and strategy to ensure we are best positioned to execute on our 150-year vision. We are fortunate to have so many trusted colleagues, and this transition allows us to continue executing on that vision. Both Ben and James have been at the forefront of many of our most successful initiatives, and I am deeply appreciative of their contributions, as well as their friendship and partnership."

The leadership transition reflects Amwins' continued commitment to its vision of being the premier partner in the wholesale insurance market, dedicated to having the finest professionals, building innovative tools, and delivering unmatched value to its clients.

