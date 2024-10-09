Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films & Rivulet Set Cast For Pickleball Comedy 'The Dink'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films and Rivulet Entertainment (OTCPK (RIVF)) will re-team for the upcoming pickleball comedy, The Dink, which is set to star Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, and Ed Harris. Stiller and former tennis champion Andy Roddick will have key supporting roles.

Josh Greenbaum (MGM's upcoming Spaceballs sequel, Will & Harper) will direct the original screenplay from Sean Clements (Workaholics, Kevin Can F**k Himself).

Pic follows a washed-up tennis pro (Johnson) who, in trying to save a club in crisis and win his father's respect, is forced to break a solemn vow and do the one thing he swore he'd never do: play pickleball.

Cameras roll this November in LA.

John Lesher and Stiller are producing through their Red Hour Films banner alongside Rivulet's Rob Paris and Mike Witherill. Johnson will also serve as a producer. Stiller and Rivulet's most recent collaboration, Nutcrackers directed by David Gordon Green, made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the opening night slot. Nutcrackers sold for eight figures to Hulu in a competitive situation. Rivulet will also be fully financing this production and the company's senior strategic advisor Rick Steele will serve as EP alongside Sean Clements and Greenbaum.

