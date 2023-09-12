BEN WALLIS JOINS LUCKIE & CO. AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR

ATLANTA and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing solutions agency Luckie & Co. today announced the addition of Creative Director Ben Wallis.

Wallis (they,he) joins Luckie from Dentsu Creative NYC, where he most recently managed social creative content for brands including 7ELEVEn, Totinos, and Burger King. Wallis will lead Luckie creative teams on the RaceTrac account and collaborate with client partners across the agency's business units to deliver next-level creative, experiential, and social campaigns.

Ben Wallis, Creative Director for Luckie & Co.
Previously, they served as senior art director with Edelman New York working on TAZO, Arby's, and Unilever. Wallis was also creative lead on Sprite, Fanta, and Vitamin Water at Havas Chicago, and held various other senior creative roles with JWT ATL, VMLY&R NYC and DDB NYC.

In addition to Wallis' creative portfolio, he is also an indie-pop musician and stand-up comedian. He resides in the West End area of Atlanta.

In 2023, Luckie is celebrating its 70th year as an independent, family-owned advertising and marketing agency. The company has offices in Birmingham and Atlanta and partnerships with some of the South's top consumer brands, including Regions Bank, RaceTrac, Little Debbie, Jack's Family Restaurants, and Panama City Beach. In 2022, the company launched Luckie Health, a dedicated practice within Luckie & Co. focused exclusively on solving business challenges for healthcare brands. Luckie Health has long-standing partnerships with global pharmaceutical manufacturers, leading health insurers, and regional healthcare providers.

Luckie is a creative, data-driven agency that builds brands and brand experiences to solve real business problems and achieve results luck can't explain. It is one of the top privately held marketing firms in the Southeast with offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

