Ben Wullschlager Joins Hunt Development Group as Senior Vice President

Mr. Wullschlager brings more than 18 years of commercial construction and real estate development experience. Over the course of his career, Mr. Wullschlager has been involved in the planning and/or building of over 3,000 dwelling units, multiple retail centers, as well as several municipal, hospitality, and office buildings.

Prior to joining Hunt, Ben served as Vice President of Shea Properties, a nationally recognized and privately held commercial real estate development company. In this role, he was responsible for strategic planning, design, and execution of new multifamily and retail developments within Colorado. These projects included eight market-rate multifamily projects, two mixed-use developments and two 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit communities. Ben's career at Shea Properties was proceeded by his work as a Project Manager at Swinerton Builders and WE O'Neil Construction, where he lead the construction of commercial projects in both California and Colorado, including municipal bond work organized through a public-private partnership.

"We couldn't be happier to add Ben to our team," said Guy Arnold, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Hunt. "Ben's extensive experience and leadership in the commercial construction and real estate development industry will be a value-add to Hunt's portfolio."

Mr. Wullschlager earned his Bachelor of Science degree Business Administration from Becknell University and holds a LEED AP designation from the United States Green Building Council. Mr. Wullschlager serves as a board member of Valor Bridge, a Colorado-based veterans nonprofit founded to assist our service members in transitioning from military service to civilian careers.

About Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ over 3,000 employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

SOURCE Hunt Development Group LP

Related Links

http://www.huntcompanies.com

