Benafica joins LeClair Group's Product Portfolio, bringing key employer services to insurance advisors

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeClair Group, a leader in health and life insurance distribution and advisor training, is excited to announce a new relationship with Benafica, a leader in employer flexible compensation products. Benafica's product portfolio includes a variety of HRA's, COBRA Administration, Flex Plans, and Section 125 Plans. Insurance advisors can now access Benafica's products through LeClair Group and receive access to educational resources. Agents may also earn compensation for bringing these products to employers, providing tax-free employee benefits for their employees.

Leading products include ICHRA's and QSEHRA's, the two kinds of HRA's that allow employers to contribute to their employee's individual and family health insurance and/or out-of-pocket medical expenses. These HRA's allow employers to choose the best product and design it to fit their needs. Additionally, ensuring all employees understand and can easily use their HRA benefit is a critical part of the educational process. Benafica provides many resources and hands-on support to assist in this process.

About LeClair Group: LeClair Group is the trusted choice of partner for insurance advisors across America. Founded in 1932, LeClair Group has supported the growth and success of insurance agencies through connections with a diverse portfolio, expert solutions training and state of the art technology. For more information about LeClair Group, visit www.LeClairGroup.com or email [email protected]

Abby Larson

LeClair Group

651-735-9819

[email protected]

SOURCE LeClair Group

