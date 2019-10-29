BenaVest Claims Oscar is the New 'Google of Health Care' Due to Their New Tech and Aggressive Prices in Miami Dade

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenaVest has claimed that "Oscar's new Health Care Technology is second to none" and "being backed by the well-established Alphabet Company (Google's parent company)" doesn't hurt. Oscar is a new health insurance option in many areas of Florida with them expanding in 10 new counties for 2020 health coverage. They are also in 14 other states, including New York, California, and Texas. With Oscar going against the grain and aggressively expanding in more competitive areas like Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, and Tampa Florida, health insurance consumers may look forward to even lower prices this 2020 ACA (AKA Obamacare) Enrollment Period. Oscar looks to be the front runner for best priced Obamacare Plans in Miami Dade and Broward County.

BenaVest

Many are calling this new tech-savvy health insurance company "The Google of Healthcare" for good reason. Oscar has created an immersible App that aims to help insureds stay healthy, keep them up to date on their healthcare needs, and most importantly, helps them find Doctors on-demand. Consumers may also communicate with their assigned dedicated concierge service team by way of text or phone in the app. This team is made up of healthcare guides and an assigned nurse. While having an innovative and fresh approach to the health insurance industry, Oscar still manages to make a reasonable push towards affordability.

After last year's shock of a 45-day window for Obamacare health plans, consumers were more prepared this time around, enrolling fast and in big numbers throughout Florida. The Obamacare deadline stands at Dec. 15, 2019, for 2020 health qualified insurance coverage. Mass amounts of people have piled through the doors of Benavest's local Obamacare offices and found themselves getting in and out with their new plans in just five to ten minutes enrolling through their Obamacare enrollment website. According to the manager of the company's Hollywood Obamacare office, Adelfa Arriaga, they've adopted the motto of"...we are going to help more people sign up for Obamacare in this shorter time frame. Since we know what to expect every year with the marketplace system having its glitches, we know that we may have to stay until 1 a.m. every night, to get everyone enrolled."

Consumers looking for more information on health plans they may visit: https://www.benavest.com

Insurance Agents looking to get appointed with Oscar or get contracted with Oscar may visit: https://www.insureuniversity.com/how-to-contract-with-oscar

BenaVest - (877) 962-8332 - office@benavest.com

Related Images

new-obamacare-plans-for-2020.jpg

New Obamacare Plans For 2020

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLkA3LarX6g

SOURCE BenaVest

Related Links

https://www.benavest.com

