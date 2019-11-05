BenaVest's New Bright Health Agent Contracting Portal Makes Life Easy for Agents to Get Appointed With Bright Health

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenaVest aims to inform all agents selling Obamacare about Bright Health's aggressive expansion in Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando. Bright Health has expanded in Florida, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina. In Florida, they are the front runner for some of the lowest priced silver Obamacare Plans in Florida for 2020. "Bright Health has set up one of the most advanced and convenient agent-friendly back-end for Brokers to assist their clients," says Tina Gannon, manager of Bright Health Broker Contracting for BenaVest. She goes on to say, "Agents can conveniently pull up the Member ID numbers for their Bright Health Members, check to see which clients need to make payment and run checks and balances on their book of business in minutes. For agents wanting to get contracted with Bright Health, they can go to BenaVest's Bright Health Agent Contracting page for a simple video step-by-step guide that will take agents through the entire contracting process to get appointed with Bright Health."

BenaVest will focus on Florida's saturated Obamacare markets to get started and expand into other States from there. Bright Health is shooting to be the price leader in 11 of their 13 most competitively priced counties. Bright Health will most likely have the lowest priced Obamacare Plan in Palm Beach County, lowest priced silver Obamacare Plan in Tampa's Hillsborough County, the best priced silver Obamacare Plan in Orlando's Orange County and the lowest priced silver Obamacare Plan in Jacksonville's Duval County.

With the 2020 Obamacare Open Enrollment Period set to begin Nov. 1, 2019, the 2020 Obamacare deadline stands at Dec. 15, 2019, for 2020 effective coverage, leaving only 45 days to enroll in a qualified plan. Mass amounts of people have piled through the doors of BenaVest's Obamacare Offices and found themselves getting in and out with their new plans in just five to ten minutes.

According to the manager of the company's Palm Beach Obamacare Office, Steve Poulos, they've adopted the motto of "...we are going to help more people sign up for Obamacare in this shorter time frame. Since we know what to expect every year with the marketplace system having its issues, we know that we may have to stay until 1 a.m. every night to get everyone enrolled."

Find out more about affordable health insurance options at https://www.benavest.com or call (877) 962-8332.

Insurance agents that help people with Obamacare enrollments that are looking for a Bright Health Appointment for Obamacare may visit http://www.insureuniversity.com/contracting.

