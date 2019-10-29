BenaVest's New Plan to Help Employers' Part Timers With Obamacare During Employee Benefit Enrollment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Retention would be the main reason for having an ACA (AKA Obamacare) Agent on-site at an Employer's Annual Employee Benefit Enrollment. While the majority of small businesses are not offering health insurance, companies with 50 or more full-time employees are still mandated to offer health insurance. Most Medium to Large Employers do not offer Health Insurance to their part-time employers. So when the annual employee benefit enrollment comes around and the part-time employees are not included, they feel a bit let down by the employer not offering health care benefits. Employers can change that by simply having an ACA Agent on-site to assist with getting their part-time employees Obamacare coverage.

Healthcare.gov award for elite Obamacare Agents

"There are a lot of factors involved in qualifying for the Obamacare subsidy," says Steve Puolos, a Local ACA Agent in Broward County Florida. "It's tricky when a consumer is trying to do it on their own because if they make one mistake on the subsidy application they can go from paying $10.00 a month with a subsidy for a ZERO deductible plan, to paying $400.00 a month without the subsidy. I can't tell you how many times I go to sit with someone that says Obamacare is terrible because they think they do not qualify for an Obamacare subsidy and by the time we are done they are hugging me because of the great low-cost health plan they now have in place. We really understand the Obamacare application and, because most of the questions are projected for the next year's coverage, there is time for the consumer to consider changing some things to qualify for the max Obamacare tax credit, like going from filing separate to filing jointly with their spouse because if they are currently filing separately and are married they will not get approved for the tax credit. My unit within the Benavest organization goes out to corporations and helps with this during the Obamacare Open Enrollment. We also check the availability of 2500+ other government and local benefits that the employees may qualify for. Since these people qualify for Obamacare they will most likely qualify for other programs that help them save on things like income assistance, housing and utilities, medications, and much more."

For more information on where to find help with the enrollment process, visit Benavest at https://www.benavest.com or call 800-893-7201. If employers are looking for more information on what they need to know on ACA rules and mandates they should visit this Obamacare Rules For Employers IRS Publication.

BenaVest - (877) 962-8332 - office@benavest.com

Related Images

best-obamacare-agent.jpg

Best Obamacare Agent

Healthcare.gov award for elite Obamacare Agents

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reJIVv4tHJI

SOURCE BenaVest

Related Links

https://www.benavest.com

