Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Forecasts 2023 - 2030: Hospitals and Dental Clinics Segment Forecast for Highest Growth over Forecast Period

The global bench-top dental autoclaves market size is expected to reach USD 185.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing incidence rates of dental diseases and rising awareness levels pertaining to sterilization among patients are some major growth-impacting factors in this market. With the mobile and remote healthcare sector becoming the need of the hour, bench-top dental autoclaves are expected to witness a growth in demand over the forecast period. In addition, a rising number of initiatives aimed at reducing hospital-acquired diseases related expenditure via sterilization is expected to enhance bench-top dental autoclaves market demand in the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the bench-top dental autoclaves market and has resulted in huge losses across the dental industry, pushing countries into a financial crisis. The healthcare authorities ordered all dental clinics to immediately stop seeing patients, with an exception for emergency cases resulting in a temporary shutdown of all dental clinics and a decline in revenue across the dental industry. Dental equipment giant Straumann Group stated that it witnessed sales losses of over USD 30 million in the first quarter of 2020 in Asia Pacific. However, teledentistry minimized the risk of COVID-19 by providing patient education, diagnosis, consultation, and remote dental triage via the use of information technology.



The increasing need for automatic bench-top dental autoclaves is due to their ability to provide faster and error-free results, which is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, regions such as North America and Europe are pursuing device automation as there is a rise in the number of dental procedures due to the increasing demand for dental tourism in these markets which is also expected to improve device usage rates.



Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Highlights

The automatic segment held the largest share as of 2022 due to its accurate and fast results.

The semi-automatic segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The class B segment held the largest share as of 2022 owing to its compact size and high performance.

The hospitals and dental clinics segment is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America was the most revenue-generating region in 2022 due to the presence of relatively higher healthcare expenditure and patient awareness levels and large dental procedure volumes.

The development of technologically advanced and cost-effective products via rigorous R&D investments is a key growth strategy adopted by these players.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook



Chapter 3 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation And Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 PESTEL Analysis

3.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.1.1 Automatic

4.1.2 Semi-Automatic

4.1.3 Manual



Chapter 5 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: Class Segment Analysis

5.1 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.1.1 Class B

5.1.2 Class N

5.1.3 Class S



Chapter 6 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

6.1 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.1.1 Hospitals And Clinics

6.1.2 Dental Laboratories

6.1.3 Academic And Research Institutes



Chapter 7 Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Tuttnauer

Fona Dental

W&H Dentelwerk International

Melag

Midmark

Antonio Matachana

Flight Dental Systems

Thermo

Zirbus Technology

