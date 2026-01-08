Benchling and Lilly TuneLab Partner to Democratize Access to AI Models for Scientists Everywhere

Collaboration makes AI models trained on over $1 billion in Lilly research data accessible

directly in scientists' workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling, the platform for scientific progress, today announced a strategic collaboration with Lilly TuneLab, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform created by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to provide access to models trained on decades of Lilly's proprietary research data, representing over $1 billion in research investment. Through this program, Lilly is extending TuneLab's reach to Benchling's customer base of more than 1,300 biotech companies. Scientists will be able to run Lilly TuneLab prediction models for antibodies and small molecules, then share data back for federated learning — all within their existing workflows in Benchling.

"Lilly chose Benchling as a priority platform partner for TuneLab distribution and data orchestration because we're where scientists already work," said Sajith Wickramasekara, CEO and co-founder of Benchling. "Their collaborative AI model will reach scientists around the world through our platform. We're building the infrastructure that makes sophisticated AI accessible to the entire industry."

As AI adoption accelerates in biotech, 81% of early adopters have already deployed scientific models in their R&D. However, most organizations still don't have the requisite, high-quality datasets or secure infrastructure needed to scale those efforts. Benchling's 2026 Biotech AI Report shows that data quality and availability alongside IP, security, and compliance are the top reasons AI pilots fail. Even among AI-forward emerging biotech companies, less than a quarter participate in industry data-sharing consortiums. The TuneLab partnership addresses this gap, giving companies of all sizes access to models trained on Lilly's proprietary data.

Lilly TuneLab launched in September 2025 with models powered by Lilly's comprehensive drug disposition, safety, and preclinical datasets, representing experimental data from hundreds of thousands of unique molecules. The TuneLab integration strengthens Benchling as the platform where scientists access leading AI models alongside their structured data, joining Benchling's existing AI partnerships with Anthropic, NVIDIA, and others.

Later this year, Benchling customers will be able to opt into the program and start using Lilly's proprietary models in their own scientific workflows. The 2026 Biotech AI Report is available for download at benchling.com/biotech-ai-report-2026.

