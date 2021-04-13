Benchling Appoints Krista Anderson-Copperman to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling, the leading life sciences R&D cloud, today announced the addition of Krista Anderson-Copperman to its board of directors.

Krista brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling customer success organizations at leading enterprise software companies. Most recently, Krista spent 6 years as Chief Customer Officer at Okta, where she helped lead the company from 150 to 2,300 employees and $20M to $600M ARR, as well as through a successful IPO. Prior to Okta, she spent 13 years at Salesforce where she helped pioneer the now industry-standard approach to customer success. Krista also serves as an independent director at Drift and The Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Violence.

"I'm excited to welcome Krista to Benchling. We are deeply invested in the success of our customers. Over one-third of our team works in professional services, customer success, training, and support," said Sajith Wickramasekara, CEO and Co-Founder of Benchling. "Okta and Salesforce are among the best enterprise software companies in history. Krista's experience will help us build an organization that continues to put customers first while scaling rapidly worldwide."

"Over the past year, we have witnessed biotech's impact like never before -- from the development of COVID-19 vaccines in record time to innovations like lab-grown alternatives to meat. Benchling's cloud technology has been the backbone of the critical research needed to identify these breakthroughs," said Krista. "Benchling is truly committed to customer success. I am excited to join the Board and look forward to partnering with Sajith and the executive team to achieve their important mission."

Benchling recently expanded its executive bench with the appointments of Richard Wong and Zach Powers as CFO and CISO. In the last year, Benchling has also added a roster of cloud and biotech leaders to its executive team including Meg Malakou as VP of People, Malay Gandhi as Head of Strategy, and Ricardo Vélez as General Counsel.

About Benchling

Benchling is the first R&D cloud platform powering the life science industry and helping the next generation of scientists make breakthrough discoveries and bring them to market faster than ever before. Multinational pharmaceutical corporations, high-growth biotechnology companies and major research institutions alike trust Benchling to speed collaboration and convert the complexity of life sciences into world-changing results. For more, please visit benchling.com.

