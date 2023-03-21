Benchling Bolsters Success Offerings for Biotech R&D With New Purpose-Built Solutions, Training, and Expert Services

Aggregating 10 years of learnings from supporting more than 1,000 customers, Benchling launches best practice data models, templates, training, and expert services

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling, the R&D Cloud powering the biotechnology industry, today announced new products and services focused on driving long-term success in the modern R&D lab. Biotech R&D is increasingly complex and data-driven, and in this environment, labs require not only purpose-built software, but also expert support and skills training. Benchling has developed the industry standard of how to digitize R&D and is now making its best practices available to biotechs large and small with these new offerings:

Solution Accelerators: pre-built Benchling configurations, templates, and data models for the fastest growing areas of biotech including cell therapy, gene therapy, antibodies, and more

Benchling Learning Labs: a new online training platform for Benchling customers and partners

Success Packages: comprehensive product support, optimization, administration, and services from Benchling's expert team of scientific and technology professionals

"As biotechs face more pressure than ever to accelerate their R&D timelines, they look to Benchling to digitize their R&D and unlock more scale and efficiency. That's why we are doubling down on our customer success offerings," said Shawna Wolverton, Chief Product Officer at Benchling. "Now, biotechs large and small can take advantage of our team's deep scientific and software expertise and the best practices that we've developed from more than ten years of successful implementations."

Legacy R&D software solutions, including Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), are inadequate in accommodating today's unique scientific use cases. Not only is legacy software unable to match the highly specialized and flexible needs of R&D, labs also lack the internal experience and resources to actually model their science within those rigid systems. Benchling's Solution Accelerators address the industry-specific digital requirements of biotechs, with pre-built data models, templates, dashboards, and end-to-end workflows alongside capabilities for experimental tracking, sample management, and process modeling — all specifically designed for the fastest growing areas of biotechnology. The result is accelerated time to value, with up to 50% faster delivery timelines, increased data consistency, and operational efficiency gains.

Cherylene Plewa, Senior Vice President, Cellular Engineering at ElevateBio, a leader in cell and gene therapy, comments: "At ElevateBio, we're committed to powering the creation of innovative therapies for patients. When we think about the evolution of the cell and gene therapy industry and R&D, we not only look for new technologies but also for partners to help advance our processes as well. Benchling has continually provided us with expert delivery, support, and best practices, and has been a partner in our success with their platform."

As the biotech industry transitions to digital labs, there are currently more than half a million active information technology (IT) job postings in the biopharma industry, nearly 4x growth from 2020, according to GlobalData. With a closed jobs rate between 22% to 34% for these positions, labs struggle to source the necessary IT roles to support technical solutions or train internal teams on modern software.

Scarcity of IT resources and technical skills should not be a barrier to R&D success. Benchling Learning Labs and Success Packages increase digital skills in the lab, provide expert support from trained scientists and technologists, and ensure the highest quality outcomes for customers. According to GlobalData, the number of biopharma job postings that listed Benchling skills as a requirement grew 10x in the past two years, pointing to an increasing number of companies choosing to standardize on Benchling. Benchling Learning Labs offers flexible, on-demand training for Benchling users, making it easy for any customer or partner to gain essential Benchling skills from anywhere. Individuals can skill up and get certified on topics ranging from conducting essential R&D in Benchling to performing administration tasks. With Success Packages, Benchling's Customer Experience team understands specialized and complex scientific workflows, and works with organizations to set up their software for long-term success.

Current customers can work with their Benchling team to add Solution Accelerators and Success Packages at any time. Benchling Learning Labs is available immediately to all Benchling users. For additional information, please visit Benchling.com.

About Benchling

Benchling is the pioneer of the R&D Cloud, software that unlocks the power of biotechnology. More than 200,000 scientists at over 1,000 companies and 7,500 academic and research institutions globally have adopted the Benchling R&D Cloud to make breakthrough discoveries and bring the next generation of medicines, food, and materials to market faster. The Benchling R&D Cloud helps these organizations modernize their scientific processes and accelerate collaboration so they can convert the complexity of biology into world-changing results. For more, please visit Benchling.com.

